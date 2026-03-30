Starfield is an SSD storage hog, even on PlayStation 5 where it clocks in at 120GB+

Starfield will reportedly eat up over 120GB of storage space on the PlayStation 5's SSD, making it a potentially tough proposition for enthusiast gamers.

TL;DR: Starfield on PlayStation 5 will require over 120GB of SSD storage, potentially up to 140GB with expansions, matching Steam's size but smaller than Xbox's 150GB. The base PS5's limited 825GB storage may challenge users, though external m.2 SSD expansion is supported. Starfield releases April 7.

Starfield will reportedly be a huge game on PlayStation 5, taking up over 120GB of storage space on the system's SSD.

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New findings from a reliable data-collector indicate that Starfield could clock in at 123.347 GB on the PlayStation 5, not including Shattered Space (another 12.5GB) and the new Terran Armada story DLC (another 4GB). All-told, that means Starfield could require up to 140GB of free storage space on an internal SSD.

That's about on par for a modern game of this size, especially with enhanced textures, and matches up with the current install sizes on Steam (125GB), but the Xbox version is bigger at 150GB. Of course, the PlayStation Store's listing is no longer of help because Sony removed install sizes from games sold on that platform.

The news isn't great for some PS5 owners, especially new buyers who may not yet be able to expand their internal storage.

SSDs aren't getting any cheaper, so it's a lot harder for consumers to take advantage of one of the PS5's best features: external m.2 storage support.

Gamers can swap in an off-the-shelf m.2 SSD right into the PS5's expansion bay and it'll work. There's no proprietary storage memory solutions like with the Xbox Series' expansion cards, which is surprising for Sony, because they pioneered that kind of technology in the past. The PS5 was built as a forward-thinking system, and Sony likely saw the PS5's limited storage as a key restriction point as they planned the console--remember that the base PS5 only launched with 825GB of space, and only 667GB of that is usable.

Bethesda is set to launch Starfield's PS5 version on April 7 for $50, and a deluxe edition for $70 that includes the Shattered Space expansion as well as the Terran Armada story DLC.