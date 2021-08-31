Hideo Kojima is working on two new games and one is unpredictable

Death Stranding and Walking Dead star Norman Reedus says a new Death Stranding game is in development at Kojima Productions.

Death Stranding star actor Norman Reedus pretty much confirms a sequel is in development at Kojima Productions.

The cat's out of the bag: Hideo Kojima wants to make Death Stranding 2 and the project is currently on the negotiation table (this makes sense with Death Stranding's 5 million sales). At a recent Walking Dead event, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus told attendees like Andoro Cinema: "I think we're doing a second Death Stranding . [The game] is in negotiations right now."

This isn't the first time Reedus mentioned a new project with Kojima. "We did Death Stranding, which was a huge hit, and we're in talks to do other stuff," Reedus told Wired in a March 2020 interview.

Hideo Kojima also hinted at a Death Stranding sequel with some cryptic artwork published in June 2020. The art shows what looks to be a very HR Giger-esque spaceship.

Months later in October 2020, Kojima Productions confirmed it was working on a new project.

There's another project in development. Hideo Kojima is making another separate project in association with Microsoft. The project is reportedly a cloud game, and it's likely related to the interactive horror experience Kojima said he wants to make.

"I want to do a horror game and interactive mediums are really a good match. I think it could be much scarier than movies if it's on an interactive platform," Kojima said in a Rocket Beans interview from 2019.

"I want to create a horror game, but I don't have this good solution to [being able to look away when things get scary]. For P.T., I wanted to create something that everyone really shares. But if you're too scared you won't play, right? I want to challenge the horror genre and solve this problem."

"It's a movie, but it's a game...I'm thinking of that kind of idea and I want to do that kind of thing," Kojima said during a BAFTA panel in 2019.

Finally, we have some insight on what Kojima's main focus will be with his future games including Death Stranding 2. The auteur says he is changing his creative process because of Death Stranding's eerily prophetic predictions on COVID-19.

"In the past, about creating things, I was always thinking about what could happen in society in 5, 10, or 20 years. It was like predicting the future and adding the entertainment essence. That's how I always created," Hideo Kojima told Geoff Keighley at the Summer Game Fest.

"But this time, it came much too soon. The reality came much too soon, especially on Death Stranding. So I've changed how I think and create now."

"So I've been re-thinking my creative process. I guess all creators are thinking the same way. It's almost similiar to what happened after 9/11, considering which direction we should go as entertainment.

"I think that this is a big assignment for us."