Phil Spencer on Kojima's new Xbox-funded horror game: 'OD is truly something new'

Hideo Kojima showed off the first-ever gameplay footage for his new Xbox-funded horror game OD, and Microsoft's Phil Spencer offers his perspective on the terrifying project.

10 years ago, Konami conscripted Metal Gear Solid series creator Hideo Kojima to make a Silent Hill game. The result gave us PT, a playable demo that might be the most terrifying game ever made. While Konami may not have believed in Kojima's vision for horror, Xbox certainly did, and now a full decade later, Kojima has debuted gameplay for OD, a kind of spiritual successor to PT that's being funded by Xbox Game Studios.

Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer was in attendance at the studio's Beyond the Strand 10-year anniversary, and he shared some quick details about what we can expect from OD, saying that it will innovate on three major fronts--gameplay, story, and Microsoft's golden egg, engagement. "OD is bold, it's unique, and it's unmistakably from this studio," Spencer said.

OD is in development under Unreal Engine 5, using advanced technologies like Metahumans for realistic modeling and animations.

No release window or exact platform availability has been announced, but OD is believed to utilize Xbox's cloud gaming technology in some way.

