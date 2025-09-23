Phil Spencer on Kojima's new Xbox-funded horror game: 'OD is truly something new'

Hideo Kojima showed off the first-ever gameplay footage for his new Xbox-funded horror game OD, and Microsoft's Phil Spencer offers his perspective on the terrifying project.
10 years ago, Konami conscripted Metal Gear Solid series creator Hideo Kojima to make a Silent Hill game. The result gave us PT, a playable demo that might be the most terrifying game ever made. While Konami may not have believed in Kojima's vision for horror, Xbox certainly did, and now a full decade later, Kojima has debuted gameplay for OD, a kind of spiritual successor to PT that's being funded by Xbox Game Studios.
Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer was in attendance at the studio's Beyond the Strand 10-year anniversary, and he shared some quick details about what we can expect from OD, saying that it will innovate on three major fronts--gameplay, story, and Microsoft's golden egg, engagement. "OD is bold, it's unique, and it's unmistakably from this studio," Spencer said.
- Read more: Kojima's new game OD may be Tales From the Crypt-style horror anthology
- Read more: Hideo Kojima teases new game-film hybrid experience, wants to make something 'completely new'
OD is in development under Unreal Engine 5, using advanced technologies like Metahumans for realistic modeling and animations.
No release window or exact platform availability has been announced, but OD is believed to utilize Xbox's cloud gaming technology in some way.
Check below for Spencer's comments:
"At Xbox, we empower creators to push boundaries. OD was absolutely that kind of opportunity, to support something truly visionary. Development is well underway, and Kojima-san is innovating in gameplay, story, and player engagement.
"It's like a teaser, or a glimpse into something...maybe it's like a signal. When I first saw it, I saw something new, something slightly sinister, but also something that was extremely Kojima-san. OD is bold, it's unique, and it's unmistakably from this studio.
"I believe that it's truly something new, and I love the bold vision to use interactive entertainment to bring new emotion out of players.
"We're deeply supporting the production, it's our technical work on Unreal that we're doing with the team--both with the flashiness you see on the screen and the behind-the-scenes work. We have one goal in mind: to bring Kojima-san's vision to life for all players everywhere.
"We're collaborating closely and we're very excited for what's next. We can't wait for players to experience it when it's ready."