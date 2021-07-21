All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Elon Musk on Bitcoin and Dogecoin: 'I might pump but I don't dump'

Elon Musk wants to see Bitcoin succeed, says that he 'might pump but I don't dump' -- doesn't believe in selling his crypto.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 21 2021 7:42 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has confirmed that he personally holds major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin -- and that's about it -- outside of owning stock of the companies he created in SpaceX and Tesla.

Elon Musk on Bitcoin and Dogecoin: 'I might pump but I don't dump' 02 | TweakTown.com

The billionaire announced the news during The B Word conference, during a video call on Zoom with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and others. During the chat, Musk talked about the fact that he personally holds Bitcoin, and so do SpaceX and Twitter.

Not only that, but Musk doesn't pump and dump -- Musk explained: "If the price of bitcoin goes down I lose money. I might pump but I don't dump. I definitely do not believe in getting the price high and selling or anything like that. I would like to see bitcoin succeed".

There are a lot of people out there that think Musk and others pump and dump cryptocurrencies, especially since Elon is a huge fan of Dogecoin -- so much so that he's known as The Dogefather. But this news that he might pump but he definitely doesn't dump should be reassuring to the crypto market.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Dogecoin Musk Funny The Dogefather Miner moon Shirt T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/21/2021 at 2:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, marketwatch.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.