Tic Tac jumps on the UFO bandwagon, 'Tic Tac makes contact'

Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 4:36 AM CDT
Tic Tac has finally embraced the recent reports surrounding "Tic Tac" shaped unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings.

It's surprising that the company took so long to lean into the reporting that was coming out of US military personnel, which later turned into a full report from the Pentagon. A Reddit user spotted an advertisement by the TicTac USA Instagram account, and it features an image of a tic tac-shaped UFO beaming light down onto a box of tic tac freshmints.

The advertisement also features a caption that reads, "We Believe. When the Tic Tac UFO comes, you will want to be fresh and ready." Reddit users have already begun backing the decision for tic tac to adapt UFOs into their marketing strategy, with some users even giving the company free slogans to use. Slogans Reddit user SatanMeekAndMild suggested; "Tic Tac: Freshness that's out of this world", "Tic Tac: So fresh, you'll say UFOmg", "Tic Tac: Close encounters of the fresh kind", and "Tic Tac: So good, they had to cover it up".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

More UFO News:

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

