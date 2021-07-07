Viral photos of vanishing 'huge UFO' fact-checked showing what's real

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) have gained recently popularity lately after videos of UFOs, or as the military call them Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), were released by the US Navy.

Since then many videos/photos have surfaced online of people claiming to have spotted a UFO, and with most of these videos there is an insinuation that the object that is being observed is otherworldly. Unfortunately, majority of the video proof is also captured with a camera that lacks quality, which can lead to viewers believing that the object is otherworldly, and that what they are witnessing cannot be explained by something much simpler.

One UFO sighting that recently went viral came from Matthew Evans, a student living in Devon. Evans lives in a block of units on the top level and looked out his kitchen window to see what was described as object that had four bright lights that were orientated in a triangular formation. Matthew Blythe, a local photographer took an image of the same view as Evans, but Blythe's image was taken with a much better and showed that the object was just the Moon.

