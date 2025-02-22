All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA says only 0.5% of their RTX 5090D, RTX 5070 Ti cards ship with missing ROPs, lower perf

NVIDIA confirms it has shipped GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards with reduced ROP counts, affected users can get a replacement.

NVIDIA says only 0.5% of their RTX 5090D, RTX 5070 Ti cards ship with missing ROPs, lower perf
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA has identified a rare issue affecting less than 0.5% of GeForce RTX 5090 / 5090D and 5070 Ti GPUs, which have fewer ROPs than specified, resulting in a 4% average graphical performance impact.

NVIDIA has confirmed issues of GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards shipping with missing ROPs, which reduce gaming performance.

NVIDIA says only 0.5% of their RTX 5090D, RTX 5070 Ti cards ship with missing ROPs, lower perf 10
2

The company has issued a statement, explaining that less than 0.5% of its cards are affected, and that consumers can contact their AIB board partners to get replacements sent out. Recently, TechPowerUp reported that they found missing ROPs on their GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card sample, with 188 ROPs found versus 176 ROPs on the RTX 5090.

NVIDIA explains: "We have identified a rare issue affecting less than 0.5% (half a percent) of GeForce RTX 5090 / 5090D and 5070 Ti GPUs which have fewer ROPs than specified. The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement. The production anamoly has been corrected".

The reduction of 4.5% in performance isn't something you'd feel in games at 120FPS+ but you should never have missing components on any product you buy, let alone some of the highest-end pieces of silicon humankind makes. If you've just purchased an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, or RTX 5070 Ti graphics card -- whether it's a Founders Edition or custom AIB model -- you'll want to check to see if you've got the correct ROPs count.

If you don't, you'll have to get a replacement graphics card sent out to you -- even though NVIDIA has called this a "production anomoly" -- it wouldn't be a nice feeling to discover this. It shouldn't have happened in the first place, really.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

