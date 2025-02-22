NVIDIA says only 0.5% of their RTX 5090D, RTX 5070 Ti cards ship with missing ROPs, lower perf

NVIDIA confirms it has shipped GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards with reduced ROP counts, affected users can get a replacement.

NVIDIA has confirmed issues of GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards shipping with missing ROPs, which reduce gaming performance.

The company has issued a statement, explaining that less than 0.5% of its cards are affected, and that consumers can contact their AIB board partners to get replacements sent out. Recently, TechPowerUp reported that they found missing ROPs on their GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card sample, with 188 ROPs found versus 176 ROPs on the RTX 5090.

NVIDIA explains: "We have identified a rare issue affecting less than 0.5% (half a percent) of GeForce RTX 5090 / 5090D and 5070 Ti GPUs which have fewer ROPs than specified. The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement. The production anamoly has been corrected".

The reduction of 4.5% in performance isn't something you'd feel in games at 120FPS+ but you should never have missing components on any product you buy, let alone some of the highest-end pieces of silicon humankind makes. If you've just purchased an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, or RTX 5070 Ti graphics card -- whether it's a Founders Edition or custom AIB model -- you'll want to check to see if you've got the correct ROPs count.

If you don't, you'll have to get a replacement graphics card sent out to you -- even though NVIDIA has called this a "production anomoly" -- it wouldn't be a nice feeling to discover this. It shouldn't have happened in the first place, really.