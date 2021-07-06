All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: 'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

Declassified Australian UFO report involves 'cat-faced' & dwarf aliens

A declassified report on UFO's encounters between 1957 and 1971 mentions recorded encounters with cat-faced and dwarf aliens.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 3:39 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The 58-page document outlines several interesting pieces of information surroundings Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), such as old reports that are relevant today and the United States' involvement with conducting research.

Declassified Australian UFO report involves 'cat-faced' & dwarf aliens 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Page 24 features an introduction that states a list of three "weapon systems" that were extracted from data analysis of 1,000 reports of UFO landings or near-UFO landings. The report states that the creatures or objects outlined in the cases possess "a device to interfere with electrical circuits," "a device to induce paralysis," and a "heat ray."

Under the "Stalled Engines," it reads on page 27 that a vehicle stalled within the vicinity of a transparent mushroom-shaped object that had occupants inside with "cat-like" faces. Page 32 features Case 144, France, which states that two individuals came into contact with two "dwarfs" who used an object to paralyze one of the individuals. The paralyzed individual was unable to move or talk until the light was shut off.

Declassified Australian UFO report involves 'cat-faced' & dwarf aliens 50 | TweakTown.com
Declassified Australian UFO report involves 'cat-faced' & dwarf aliens 70 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Pentagon: A History

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.00
$22.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2021 at 11:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:recordsearch.naa.gov.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.