Corsair launches its new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler family, ready for all next-gen CPUs

Corsair has just launched its new family of next-generation AIO CPU coolers, the new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB. Check them out:

The new Corsair iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO coolers have new levels of performance, a slick new look, and unique iCUE LINK connectivity, which makes for the best-performing cooler that the company has ever made. Corsair says they poured "thousands of hours" into the in-house engineering, and years of experience bringing award-winning CPU coolers to market have culminated in the new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB, a generational breakthrough in cooling that "sets a new standard for the industry".

The company explains that the phenomenal performance of its new TITAN RX RGB cooler is found within the new FlowDrive cooling engine, which is powered by a 3-phase motor that improves power efficiency, quieter operation, and a higher flow rate than its predecessors.

Corsair says that this combined with a precision-engineered cold plate surface profile that ensures optimal contact with the IHS (integrated heat spreader) on your CPU results in "consistently lower temperatures under all conditions".

Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)
Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)

Corsair includes its top-performing RX RGB fans, which have been specifically engineered for the high airflow and static pressure needed for radiator cooling, and that its new TITAN RX RGB provides "exceptional cooling performance with impressively low acoustics".

Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)
Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)

Corsair says that accompanying the vibrant lighting of the RX RGB fans, is a new pump cap featuring a beautiful design that showcases 20 individually addressable RGB LEDs. The new TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler offers new ways to personalize your cooler using CapSwap modules (sold separately, of course). These new modules allow users to change the look or functionality of the cooler in a manner of seconds, all tool-free making things even easier.

You can add depth to your lighting with the three-dimensional Groove module, reduce motherboard VRM, M.2, and DRAM temperatures by as much as 25C with the VRM Fan module (suuuuuuch a good idea, Corsair), or display system temps and animated GIFs on the popular LCD Screen module.

Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)
Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)

The new TITAN RX RGB cooler uses Corsair's iCUE LINK technology, which enables effortless, simplified connections that make cable management a breeze. There's more intelligent, bi-directional communication between each component and iCUE software, which makes it easy to build your system and have it look gorgeous.

Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)
Corsair's new iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler (source: Corsair)

Corsair's new TITAN RX RGB AIO CPU coolers support a wide range of AMD and Intel CPU sockets, including AMD AM5 and AM4 sockets, as well as LGA 1851 (coming soon) and LGA 1700 sockets for Intel. The new TITAN RX RGB coolers are available in up to 360mm radiator size, so no matter the processor you need to cool, Corsair has your back.

Availability and Pricing

  • The iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB is available now from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
  • The iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB is backed by a six year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.
  • For up-to-date pricing of the iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.
