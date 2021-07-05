All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Australian UFO report declassified indirectly confirms aliens exist

An Australian government declassified UFO report indirectly confirms the existence of off-world aliens or extraterrestrial life.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 6:08 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A declassified Australian report on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) mentions several encounters with alien life that are unexplainable.

Australian UFO report declassified indirectly confirms aliens exist 01 | TweakTown.com

The declassified report is located on the National Archives of Australia website and features 58 pages of compelling information on UFO sightings and strange encounters with alien creatures between 1957 and 1971. Page 32 of the report states, "50m from object, witness paralyzed (also birds and cows). Four handsome men with brown skin emerge with translucent helmets." The report also shows the United States has been involved in UFOs and conducting investigations into them since 1947.

Page 7 of the report reads as follows: "The early analyses of UFO reports by USAF Intelligence indicated that real phenomena were being reported which had flight characteristics so far in advance of US aircraft that only an extraterrestrial origin could be envisaged." Additionally, the report lists many cases where extraterrestrials were using paralysis as a way of subduing witnesses.

It should be noted that the Reddit post that has gone viral states that the report was declassified in 2021. However, after doing some investigating, I couldn't find any concrete proof of when the document was officially declassified. To check out the documents yourself, visit this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Alien Model Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.89
$11.89--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2021 at 1:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, recordsearch.naa.gov.au, recordsearch.naa.gov.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.