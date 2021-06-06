Respawn might be working on multiple Star Wars projects at once

Job listings on Respawn's site may indicate the dev is working on two Star Wars projects--Jedi Fallen Order 2 and something else.

Respawn is currently hiring for three teams: Star Wars, Apex Legends, and an incubation team for a new project. It's possible this new project is another Star Wars game.

While scouting Respawn Entertainment's careers page I noticed something quite interesting. Two of the job listings for the New Game Incubation Team mention the Star Wars team. Does this mean Respawn is working on two Star Wars games at once--Jedi Fallen Order 2 and some other project?

Both the Development Director and Senior Development Director job listings mention the Star Wars team. Before we get too excited, it's highly likely this is a typographical error. None of the other job listings for the incubation team refer to the Star Wars team.

In fact, one of the listings outright mentions Respawn is working on a new IP. We've known about Respawn's new IP for a while now and a now-filled job opening hints the new project will be a live game.

No one knows exactly what Respawn is up to, but it's also worth mentioning the careers section is somewhat inconsistent in its formatting, so I'm guessing this is just an error.

Then again, EA did confirm it is working on multiple new Star Wars games and it's an open secret that Jedi Fallen Order 2 is one of those projects. It's possible Respawn is contributing to another game.

Check below for mentions of Respawn's new projects lifted from applicable job listings:

"We're looking for a highly skilled Senior Systems Designer to join our team working on the early stages of a new project," reads the Senior Systems Designer listing.

"We're looking for a highly skilled Lead Systems Designer to join our team working on the early stages of a new project. You will work with creative direction and the Game Director to develop the vision of the game systems (economy, progression, etc.) from the early stages. You understand how game systems fit together, how they can make a game engaging, and how they can empower players," reads the Lead Systems Designer listing.

"We are looking for a Technical & Systems Game Designer to join a lean incubation team developing a brand new IP," reads a Technical & Systems Game Designer listing.

"We're looking for a highly skilled Lead Combat Designer to join our incubation team for an unannounced project," reads the Lead Combat Designer listing.