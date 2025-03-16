Respawn confirms next Star Wars game reveal date

Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor will be unveiling a new Star Wars game soon, as the pair will be taking to stage in Tokyo, Japan.

A new Star Wars game will be announced next month by Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor, according to recent reports.

The reveal has been set for a stage appearance by both Respawn and Bit Reactor on April 19 at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan. Currently, there isn't much known about the upcoming title besides it being a Star Wars -turn-based strategy game, and that it's being developed through a production collaboration with Bit Reactor, a studio that formed by veteran developers of the popular turn-based franchises XCOM and Civilization studio Firaxis Games. Respawn will be producing the title, while Bit Reactor will lead its development.

If turn-based titles aren't for you, and you are a Star Wars fan, don't worry, as this isn't the only Star Wars title currently in the works, as Respawn is working on a sequel to the Star Wars Jedi franchise. This sequel was announced in May 2022 under the title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and last year, while publisher EA announced 700 layoffs across its company, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele stated that Respawn will be focussing its efforts on creating the upcoming title, along with providing support for Apex Legends.