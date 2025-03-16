Respawn confirms next Star Wars game reveal date

A new Star Wars game will be announced next month by Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor, according to recent reports.
The reveal has been set for a stage appearance by both Respawn and Bit Reactor on April 19 at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan. Currently, there isn't much known about the upcoming title besides it being a Star Wars -turn-based strategy game, and that it's being developed through a production collaboration with Bit Reactor, a studio that formed by veteran developers of the popular turn-based franchises XCOM and Civilization studio Firaxis Games. Respawn will be producing the title, while Bit Reactor will lead its development.
If turn-based titles aren't for you, and you are a Star Wars fan, don't worry, as this isn't the only Star Wars title currently in the works, as Respawn is working on a sequel to the Star Wars Jedi franchise. This sequel was announced in May 2022 under the title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and last year, while publisher EA announced 700 layoffs across its company, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele stated that Respawn will be focussing its efforts on creating the upcoming title, along with providing support for Apex Legends.
"Respawn's unique ability to connect with players and create exceptional game experiences is unrivaled in entertainment," Miele said in a statement. "As we've looked at Respawn's portfolio over the last few months, what's clear is the games our players are most excited about are Jedi and Respawn's rich library of owned brands. Knowing this, we have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games."