All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Respawn confirms next Star Wars game reveal date

Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor will be unveiling a new Star Wars game soon, as the pair will be taking to stage in Tokyo, Japan.

Respawn confirms next Star Wars game reveal date
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor are set to reveal a new Star Wars game at an event in Tokyo, Japan.

A new Star Wars game will be announced next month by Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor, according to recent reports.

Respawn confirms next Star Wars game reveal date 3232
2

The reveal has been set for a stage appearance by both Respawn and Bit Reactor on April 19 at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan. Currently, there isn't much known about the upcoming title besides it being a Star Wars -turn-based strategy game, and that it's being developed through a production collaboration with Bit Reactor, a studio that formed by veteran developers of the popular turn-based franchises XCOM and Civilization studio Firaxis Games. Respawn will be producing the title, while Bit Reactor will lead its development.

If turn-based titles aren't for you, and you are a Star Wars fan, don't worry, as this isn't the only Star Wars title currently in the works, as Respawn is working on a sequel to the Star Wars Jedi franchise. This sequel was announced in May 2022 under the title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and last year, while publisher EA announced 700 layoffs across its company, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele stated that Respawn will be focussing its efforts on creating the upcoming title, along with providing support for Apex Legends.

"Respawn's unique ability to connect with players and create exceptional game experiences is unrivaled in entertainment," Miele said in a statement. "As we've looked at Respawn's portfolio over the last few months, what's clear is the games our players are most excited about are Jedi and Respawn's rich library of owned brands. Knowing this, we have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games."

Photo of the Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console - Includes Xbox Wireless Controller
Best Deals: Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console - Includes Xbox Wireless Controller
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499 USD
$498 USD $449.99 USD
Buy
-
$619.95 USD $534.99 USD
Buy
$899.99 CAD
$899.99 CAD $649.99 CAD
Buy
$699.99 CAD
$699.99 CAD -
Buy
$499 USD
$498 USD $449.99 USD
Buy
$499 USD
$498 USD $449.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/17/2025 at 11:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles