EA has a 'number of new Star Wars games' in development

EA no longer has exclusivity over Star Wars games, but that doesn't mean it's stopped making Star Wars projects altogether.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 2:53 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA no longer has exclusive reign over the Star Wars games license, but that doesn't mean it'll stop making games in the sci-fi series.

Today Lucasfilm Games confirmed multiple publishers are working on Star Wars games, including The Division developer Ubisoft Massive, who's making an open-world game. Disney apparently hasn't renewed EA's Star Wars exclusivity contract.

Even still, EA still has multiple new Star Wars games in its pipeline--it's just no longer the star of the show. "We're really proud of the games we have created with EA," Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly says."We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we've got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA."

If you've been following our coverage on EA's Star Wars games, you know the timeline has been pretty volatile EA has cancelled three major Star Wars projects including Visceral Games' bounty hunter-based Project Ragtag, and two games from EA Vancouver--planet-hopping Project Orca and Battlefront spin-off Project Viking--with varying scopes.

We know that Respawn is working on Jedi Fallen Order 2, but the other projects are a mystery. It's possible that some of these new projects are being built off the scrapped remains of previous cancelled games. We might even see DICE create a new game, too.

NEWS SOURCE:starwars.com

