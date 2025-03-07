Titanfall developers cancel another shooter, Star Wars RTS project remains uncertain

An unannounced multiplayer project from Respawn Entertainment has been cancelled, with the fate of its Star Wars RTS title left unknown.

Following a recent post on LinkedIn, Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has reportedly scrapped yet another unannounced FPS title, adding to the acclaimed studio's growing list of canceled projects.

The post, which has since been removed, came from Emilee Evans, a former executive assistant at Respawn, who wrote:

"The unannounced incubation project I was a part of for the past year was canceled this week, so I am joining the group of extremely talented and kind people in the games industry searching for a new role."

While little information is available regarding the project, Respawn had spent the past few years hiring for an incubation team, searching specifically for experience in multiplayer shooters. Some speculate that the project was linked to a new IP, while others believe that it may have been Titanfall 3. Nonetheless, the project was axed before it was even announced, much to the disappointment of fans hoping for a new installment to the franchise.

Last year, Tom Henderson reported on Respawn's Star Wars FPS title, which was teased and quickly axed as part of a restructuring effort. In 2023, EA also canceled a singleplayer title set in the Titanfall universe - codenamed Titanfall Legends.

While EA has yet to comment on the latest cancellation officially, it's assumed that it comes to direct resources towards Apex Legends and the next installment of the Star Wars: Jedi. Insiders also claim that Respawn's Star Wars RTS will be revealed in April. However, these rumors remain unconfirmed, and its unknown whether the recent restructure will affect the project's status.