Arrowhead hiring for new game set in fresh IP, may not be connected to Helldivers franchise

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead is hiring a new high-profile position to help develop a new game, and it sounds like it's not set in the Helldivers IP.

Helldivers developer Arrowhead Game Studios is hiring for their next game, and it might not be Helldivers 3.

Arrowhead could be moving on from the Helldivers universe. A new job listing for a Senior System Designer says that Arrowhead is working on a new project, which is par for the course for game dev. What's interesting is that this new game is apparently set in a new IP and may not be related to Helldivers at all. Luckily, it'll still be a co-op game.

"Join our quest in making the world's best co-op action games! We're looking for a talented Senior Systems Designer to join our growing design department and help shape the foundation of a brand-new, unannounced project. This is your chance to be part of a co-op action game from the start. You'll be at the heart of building and tuning the core systems, progression loops, and combat feel like an Arrowhead Game," the listing reads.

Elsewhere, the listing mentions new IP: "Passionate, you want to build great co-op experiences, and you'll be excited about contributing to our new IP."

While Arrowhead might be securing talent for their next game, the team has no plans to abandon Helldivers 2 any time soon--and rightly so given those playercounts are still pretty high on Steam. The devs are investing heavily into performance and stability right now and have decided to delay Helldivers 2 content updates until everything is working as intended.

Plus, the studio is hiring a senior producer to lead one of the game areas in Helldivers 2.

There's no indication on what Arrowhead is working on next but we should expect it to be in conjunction with long-time partner Sony Interactive Entertainment.