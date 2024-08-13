Google unveils its new Pixel 9 Pro Fold powered by its new Tensor G4 processor

Google has just introduced its next-gen Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a foldable Pixel 9 Pro with a redesigned look and brand-new AI features.

The new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone features the company's next-gen, in-house Tensor G4 processor, with 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. There's a 4650mAh battery inside, a 48MP wide camera, 10.5MP ultrawide, 10.8MP telephoto camera on the rear, and a 10MP front (inner) and 10MP front (outer) cameras. This all weighs in at 257g, which makes it a little lighter than the Pixel Fold which weighs 283g.

Google has upgraded the cover display size of its new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with the cover display spanning out to 6.3 inches from 5.8 inches on the original Pixel Fold. That's the cover display, but when you open the Pixel 9 Pro Fold you'll be greeted with a huge 8-inch Super Actua Flex 1080p 120Hz panel, compared to the 7.6-inch panel on the Pixel Fold.

Just quickly: Google is using its in-house Tensor G4 processor for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone, 16GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage, Google's new Titan M2 security chip, new AI features, and support for up to 45W fast charging.

On the AI side of things, you've got the same Magic Editor and Google Gemini support that the Pixel Fold has, but the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold and its new Tensor G4 processor power Gemini Live, allowing you to have a real conversation with Gemini in an assistant-like way. You can ask Gemini Live questions on particular topics, as well as have it understand what you can see on your screen, and give you more information on it.

Google also offers a new Pixel Screenshots app that lets you organize your screenshots, using AI to take information from them. Pixel Studio generates images with AI, customizing them to your personal liking, while Add Me is there to adding yourself to photos with your friends, call recording with proactive transcriptions, and more.

The new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone starts from $1799.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.google

