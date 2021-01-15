All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is peak smartphone... 2 weeks into 2021

Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone has a quad-camera rig -- and hell, even the selfie cam shoots 4K 60FPS video.

Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 3:55 AM CST
Samsung has made its new Galaxy S21 family of smartphones official, with the new flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra being a truly king level smartphone with some incredible hardware at its fingertips.

We're looking at a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 @ 515 PPI and an adaptive and beautifully smooth 120Hz refrsh rate with HDR10+ certification on top. Inside, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by either Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's own in-house Exynos 2100 processor.

Depending on the model, you're looking at 12GB or 16GB of RAM (up from 8GB inside of the normal Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones) while storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. There is no microSD card slot on the new Galaxy S21 smartphones, with even the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra missing out -- I'm sure it's going to be shifted over as a Galaxy Note exclusive in 2021.

But man, when it comes to the cameras Samsung has hit a huge home run... we're looking at:

  • Wide-angle: 108MP, f/1.8, 0.8µm with OIS and phase-detection AF
  • Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, 1.22µm with OIS, dual-pixel AF, and 3x optical zoom
  • Telephoto: 10MP, f/4.9, 1.22µm with OIS, dual-pixel AF, and 10x optical zoom
  • Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 1.4µm with dual-pixel AF and a 120-degree FoV

On the front there's a 40-megapixel snapper that is even capable of 4K 60FPS... yeah, the selfie cam is insane. We have 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68 water resistance, Android 11 + One UI 3.1. Samsung includes fast wired charging and wireless charging, with a huge 5000mAh battery inside.

As for the dimensions and weight: 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9mm and 229g.

When it comes to the pricing, Samsung has it priced in the US as:

  • $799 - Galaxy S21 (8GB/128GB)
  • $849 - Galaxy S21 (8GB/256GB)
  • $999 - Galaxy S21 Plus (8GB/128GB)
  • $1,049 - Galaxy S21 Plus (8GB/256GB)
  • $1,199 - Galaxy S21 Ultra (12GB/128GB)
  • $1,249 - Galaxy S21 Ultra (12GB/256GB)
  • $1,379 - Galaxy S21 Ultra (16GB/512GB)
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

