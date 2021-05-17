All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series: up to 8GB GDDR6 + PCIe 4.0 x8 interface

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 series: RDNA 2 architecture, Navi 23 GPU, and up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory on the PCIe 4.0 x8 interface.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 17 2021 9:16 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are ramping right into the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards and their impending release, with some new information on AMD's upcoming Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6600 series of graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series: up to 8GB GDDR6 + PCIe 4.0 x8 interface 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

AMD will be launching a couple of mid-range Navi 23-based cards in the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards, where thanks to new information from Igor Wallossek we know some juicy new information. We know the die size of the Navi 23 GPU is 235.76mm2 with a 35x35mm package that has the GPU die rotated on a 45-degree angle.

We should see Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6600 series graphics cards come in different TGPs ranging between 65W and 90W while notebook manufacturers will be able to choose which TGP variant they want to use in their gaming laptop design.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series: up to 8GB GDDR6 + PCIe 4.0 x8 interface 04 | TweakTown.com

But some more interesting information was released by Igor: Navi 23 on the consumer-facing side with Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 should see up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory used. Navi 23 can support up to 16GB GDDR6 (2GB modules) which would be expensive on a mid-range GPU... on the Navi 23-powered Radeon Pro range of graphics cards? That could happen.

Another interesting tidbit is that the Radeon RX 6600 series graphics cards will be using the PCIe 4.0 interface, but they will not require the full PCIe 4.0 x16 and will use the PCIe 4.0 x8 as it has the same bandwidth as the previous-gen full-speed PCIe 3.0 x16 interface.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series: up to 8GB GDDR6 + PCIe 4.0 x8 interface 503 | TweakTown.com

You can read more about the Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6600 series at Igor's Lab.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT (RX 6700 XT MECH 2X 12G OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1124.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2021 at 9:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, igorslab.de

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.