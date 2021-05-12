All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

AMD Radeon RX 6600, RX 6600 XT teased: Navi 23 GPU + 8GB GDDR6

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 teased, both with Navi 23 GPUs and 8GB of GDDR6 memory expected in Q2 2022.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 12 2021 10:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD recently released its Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card but it's not finished filling out its RDNA 2 family of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6600, RX 6600 XT teased: Navi 23 GPU + 8GB GDDR6 508 | TweakTown.com

We've had earlier teases of the Radeon RX 6600 series through AIDA64 and GPU-Z updates and early support given to the new cards, we now have some new leaks on the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 cards from Chiphell. New information on AMD engineering samples teases the Radeon RX 6600 XT with its Navi 23 GPU and 2048 Stream Processors.

AMD will have the cut-down Navi 23 inside of the Radeon RX 6600, with the non-XT version probably packing 1792 Stream Processors while both cards will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory interface. We should expect AMD to reveal the Radeon RX 6600 series cards in the next couple of months, with rumors of a Q2 2021 launch.

Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1169.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2021 at 3:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, chiphell.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.