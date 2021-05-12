AMD Radeon RX 6600, RX 6600 XT teased: Navi 23 GPU + 8GB GDDR6

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 teased, both with Navi 23 GPUs and 8GB of GDDR6 memory expected in Q2 2022.

AMD recently released its Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card but it's not finished filling out its RDNA 2 family of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

We've had earlier teases of the Radeon RX 6600 series through AIDA64 and GPU-Z updates and early support given to the new cards, we now have some new leaks on the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 cards from Chiphell. New information on AMD engineering samples teases the Radeon RX 6600 XT with its Navi 23 GPU and 2048 Stream Processors.

AMD will have the cut-down Navi 23 inside of the Radeon RX 6600, with the non-XT version probably packing 1792 Stream Processors while both cards will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory interface. We should expect AMD to reveal the Radeon RX 6600 series cards in the next couple of months, with rumors of a Q2 2021 launch.