AMD Radeon RX 9050 teased: entry-level RDNA 4 should compete with rumored RTX 5050 GPU

Mexican retailer lists AMD's new Radeon RX 9050 and RX 9060 graphics cards: entry-level RDNA 4 to compete against upcoming RTX 5050 and RTX 5060.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD is preparing to release new entry-level RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9050 and RX 9060 graphics cards, with expected pricing under $250. The RX 9050 may feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory and low power consumption. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5050, also with 8GB GDDR6, targets a similar price range, competing with AMD's offerings.

AMD looks to be cooking up a new entry-level RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9050 graphics card, with a Mexican retailer listing the new Radeon RX 9050 and Radeon RX 9060 graphics cards on its website.

We didn't have a 50-class card from AMD with RDNA 3, but it looks like they're returning with RDNA 4 after the Radeon RX 5000 and Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs -- except for the Radeon RX 5500 XT and RX 6500 XT -- we haven't had a 50-class card for a while now.

In a post on X by user @JosefSt42064525, Mexican retailer DDTECH has one of its filters enabled with the Radeon RX 9050 on the left. Not only is the new Radeon RX 9050 listed, but the new Radeon RX 9060 is also listed.

What price can we expect on the Radeon RX 9050? We should see pricing of under $250 or even under $200, which would be a huge win for AMD and its new entry-level RDNA 4 offering. We should see 8GB of GDDR6 memory on the RX 9050, and we're sure power consumption won't breach 150W. It would be nice to see a Radeon RX 9050 launched without a PCIe power connector, powered solely off the motherboard.

In a new recent report from Benchlife, we're learning that the NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5050 should have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, which aligns with the mobile GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU leaks from earlier this year that teased 8GB of GDDR6. In terms of specifications, NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 5050 along with its 8GB GDDR6 should have a 135W TDP powered by a single 8-pin power connector.

As for pricing, NVIDIA will probably aim for the $199 to $249 market for its new GeForce RTX 5050, aiming directly at Intel's current-gen Arc B580 and AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9050 and RX 9060 graphics cards. NVIDIA skipped over the GeForce RTX 4050 with Ada Lovelace, but it looks like the 50-series GPU is making a comeback (and hopefully a good one) with the Blackwell-based RTX 5050 and its 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

