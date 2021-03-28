All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AIDA64 now supports GeForce RTX 3050, Radeon RX 6600 series GPUs

AIDA64 6.32.5659 Beta now supports unreleased GPUs including the AMD Radeon RX 6600 series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs.

Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 10:09 PM CDT
The latest version of AIDA64 has support for some unannounced and unreleased graphics cards from both AMD and NVIDIA, with the Radeon RX 6600 series and GeForce RTX 3050 series GPUs.

AIDA64 6.32.5659 Beta also supports AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 non-XT, and the new Radeon RX 6600 series which will come in both the Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600 XT variants. The developer of AIDA64 also notes that AMD will use the Navi 23 GPU exclusively on the new Radeon RX 6600 series graphics cards.

You can see in the change log image above that AIDA64 now supports the Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600 XT models, as well as the just-released Navi 22-based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the upcoming non-XT model that is also powered by Navi 22 with the Radeon RX 6700.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs are listed here too, with the Laptop versions of the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti using the GA107M GPU while the desktop GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will use the GA107 GPU.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, aida64.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

