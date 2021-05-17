All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Battlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images

Tom Henderson was pretty damn spot on with his sketches, with these leaked images from the Battlefield trailer coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 17 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We might not have the official Battlefield trailer in front of our eyeballs just yet, but that hasn't stopped images leaking onto the internet as usual.

Battlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 03 | TweakTown.comBattlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES
Battlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 05 | TweakTown.comBattlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 06 | TweakTown.com

Tom Henderson pulled out the pencils and paper for some awesome Battlefield sketches, with some people questioning his leaks from the artwork he presented as a one-man Battlefield marketing team. Well, after those leaks we heard purported Battlefield 6 music and more details.

But now we have new leaked images that were dropped into Tom Henderson's own Discord server, with the files named "meme.png", "sad.png", "times.png", "no.png", and "bucket.png". Henderson has himself confirmed the authenticity of the leaked images, while we see a couple of frames from the robotic dog in Battlefield that you are able to control.

Battlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 07 | TweakTown.comBattlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 08 | TweakTown.com
Battlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 09 | TweakTown.comBattlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 10 | TweakTown.com

Another few images where we can see the huge rocket that is about to take off with a bunch of soldiers (players) running away from it -- and the next shot has the rocket firing up off the Earth. There are the helicopters over the island from the Henderson sketches, too.

Battlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images 06 | TweakTown.com

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V - Xbox One [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2021 at 7:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.