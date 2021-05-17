Battlefield 6 subreddit lights up with newly leaked Battlefield images

Tom Henderson was pretty damn spot on with his sketches, with these leaked images from the Battlefield trailer coming soon.

We might not have the official Battlefield trailer in front of our eyeballs just yet, but that hasn't stopped images leaking onto the internet as usual.

Tom Henderson pulled out the pencils and paper for some awesome Battlefield sketches, with some people questioning his leaks from the artwork he presented as a one-man Battlefield marketing team. Well, after those leaks we heard purported Battlefield 6 music and more details.

But now we have new leaked images that were dropped into Tom Henderson's own Discord server, with the files named "meme.png", "sad.png", "times.png", "no.png", and "bucket.png". Henderson has himself confirmed the authenticity of the leaked images, while we see a couple of frames from the robotic dog in Battlefield that you are able to control.

Another few images where we can see the huge rocket that is about to take off with a bunch of soldiers (players) running away from it -- and the next shot has the rocket firing up off the Earth. There are the helicopters over the island from the Henderson sketches, too.

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.