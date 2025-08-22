Biggest Battlefield 6 map leak silences 'it only has small maps' jokes

TL;DR: Battlefield 6's open beta highlighted smaller maps for high-tempo gameplay, but EA confirms the full release will feature larger maps, including the leaked Mirak Valley and a remake of Operation Firestorm from Battlefield 3. Mirak Valley, at 0.588 km², is the largest map revealed, enhancing the game's scale and variety.

Battlefield 6's open beta weekends have wrapped up, and EA, along with the developers, has published a community update on the changes they will be making to the game ahead of its public release.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

One of the criticisms of the public beta was the lack of map variants for all game modes, and, particularly, the size of the available maps. At the time, DICE and EA intentionally curated the selection of maps in the beta weekends to make sure the "full-octane version of Battlefield" was achieved. Additionally, the smaller maps were selected to see what Battlefield 6 is like at its highest tempo. Now that those tests are complete, EA has confirmed the full release of Battlefield 6 will feature larger maps, and the biggest map seen so far has just leaked online.

This isn't the first time we have heard of the map Mirak Valley, as a few days ago, datamining resulted in two maps being leaked in the form of extremely high resolution renders. However, new leaks have emerged that claim Battlefield 6 will feature "Mirak Valley and the remake of Operation Firestorm from Battlefield 3 will be playable in the upcoming Battlefield Labs testing," meaning they will both be playable in the public game when it releases.

Read more: Battlefield 6 developer confirms large maps will be shown 'soon'

4

Mirak Valley

4

Operation Firestorm

Through datamining, users have been able to determine the size of Mirak Valley, and it's approximately 0.588 km², which appears to be the biggest map revealed so far.