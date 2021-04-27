All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Asgard taps Micron DDR5 memory, teases 128GB DDR5-5600 kits for 2022

Jiahe Jinwei's gaming brand Asgard teased Micron DDR5 memory used for its upcoming 32GB and 128GB kits of DDR5-5600 RAM.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 7:47 PM CDT
Asgard is teasing some gigantic, super-fast next-gen DDR5 memory kits for 2022 -- with some plans for its new DDR5 memory kits teased all the way through to 128GB DDR5 kits.

Asgard taps Micron DDR5 memory, teases 128GB DDR5-5600 kits for 2022 03 | TweakTown.com
Jiahe Jinwei's own gaming brand is Asgard, which has received their first Micron DDR5 memory chips for trial mass production. The Chinese memory manufacturer has confirmed it has successfully completed those tests, and is ready to begin planning next-gen DDR5 kits of memory.

The company is already pumping out 16GB and 32GB kits of DDR5 memory at speeds of up to 4800MHz, the standard speed for DDR5 -- but we're seeing 8400MHz speeds, 10,000MHz+ speeds, and now gigantic 128GB kits of DDR5 memory at 5600MHz and 6400MHz which is insane.

Asgard has teased it has 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB kits of DDR5 memory coming out in the future -- with the 16GB and 32GB kits launching in 2021 -- while the faster 32GB DDR5-5600 kit launches in 2021-2022 while the 64GB and 128GB kits of DDR5-5600 and DDR5-6400 memory will launch in 2021-2023 depending on the kit.

Intel will support DDR5 first with the introduction of its Alder Lake platform and upcoming 12th Gen Core processors, while AMD will support DDR5 with its big upgrade in the new Zen 4 architecture and Ryzen 6000 series CPUs launch, sometime in 2022.

Asgard taps Micron DDR5 memory, teases 128GB DDR5-5600 kits for 2022 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

