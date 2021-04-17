Netac teases gaming-grade DDR5 RAM at over 10,000MHz for next-gen PCs

It feels like we're hearing a lot about next-gen DDR5 memory right now, with news from today seeing Chinese memory and flash company Netac teasing some gaming-focused DDR5 RAM that has speeds that breach an insane 10,000MHz.

Netac has reportedly received their first batch of new DDR5 RAM from Micron, allowing the company to begin developing new DDR5 RAM for consumers, gamers, and everyone in between. Micron sent Netac DDR5 RAM with a product code of IFA45 Z9ZSB with ES ICs according to Micron's own website.

DDR5 RAM starts things off at 4800MHz so Netac teasing new gaming-grade DDR5 memory at speeds of 10,000MHz and beyond is alluring as hell. It might sound crazy but DDR4 kicked off at 2133MHz and is seen at up to 5000MHz and beyond these days.