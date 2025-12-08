Asgard intros new 192GB and 256GB DDR5 kits: 256GB DDR5 costs as much as an RTX 5090 at $2400+

Asgard introduces new high-capacity 192GB and 256GB DDR5 memory kits, with the monster 256GB DDR5 kit costing as much as the flagship GeForce RTX 5090.

TL;DR: Asgard has launched high-capacity 192GB and 256GB DDR5-6000 memory kits using SK hynix M-die, priced at $1,216 and $2,400 respectively. These premium kits highlight ongoing RAM shortages and soaring prices, impacting gamers and mainstream users with costs surpassing top-tier GPUs and consoles.

In the unfolding reality that is our world, where 64GB of DDR5 memory costs more than a PS5 console, Asgard has just revealed two high-capacity 192GB and 256GB DDR5 memory kits.

The Chinese memory manufacturer unveiled its latest high-capacity DDR5 memory kits for mainstream users and gamers, with the 256GB DDR5-6000 (4 x 64GB sticks) memory kit coming in at $2000, but the company quickly updated the price in real-time to $2400... making the new 256GB of Asgard Valkyrie Thor DDR5-6000 memory cost more than a GeForce RTX 5090... if you can believe it.

Asgard's new 192GB and 256GB kits of memory come in 6000 MT/s speeds, and sold on Chinese retailer JD, with the 192GB DDR5-6000 (4 x 48GB sticks) costing 8599 yuan (around $1216 USD or so), while the 256GB kit costs $2400. Both of the new 192GB and 256GB DDR5-6000 memory kits from Asgard are using SK hynix M-die with 6000 MT/s memory speeds and CL28-36-36-72 timings for the Thor kit and CL32-45-45-90 for the Valkyrie.