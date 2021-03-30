China kicks off mass production of next-gen DDR5 memory

We know that DDR5 memory is coming and it will be the next big jump for RAM inside of servers, workstations, and gaming PCs with China now kicking off mass production of DDR5 memory.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Jiahe Jinwei is the fourth-largest memory manufacturer in China and the company has now just announced it has started mass producing DDR5 RAM from Micron. Guangwei and Asgard RAM brands are owned by the company, which announced its first-gen DDR5 memory comes at up to 4800MHz speeds and 128GB capacities.

Intel will be the first with support for next-gen DDR5 memory with its upcoming Alder Lake-S platform, speaking of which Intel just launched its new Rocket Lake-S platform with our reviews on the Intel Core i9-11900K here and Intel Core i5-11600K here. Intel will have support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory with its next-gen 600-series chipset, making it much easier for gamers to transition over to DDR5 over time.

AMD will offer DDR5 support after Intel when the company debuts its next-gen Zen 4 architecture, which will come with the new AM5 socket at the same time. We should hear more about Intel's new Alder Lake-S family of processors and the new 600-series chipset over the coming months with 2022 being the year of DDR5 starting on the desktop.