Apple's new 2021 iPad Pro with Mini LED display should launch in April

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 6 2021 7:40 PM CDT
Apple is poised to launch its next-gen 2021 iPad Pro in the coming weeks, with the introduction of exciting new Mini LED display technology.

According to new rumors the 2021 iPad Pro will be launched in mid-April, so just a week or so away from now with the Wi-Fi only model launching first and a 5G-capable iPad Pro launching in the weeks after. The new leaks are coming from leaker 'Kang' who says the Wi-Fi only 2021 iPad Pro launches in mid-April, 5G-powered one in the weeks after.

We are to expect Apple's next-gen A14X processor inside of the new 2021 iPad Pro, with the aesthetics and design of the new 2021 iPad Pro expected to be the same as previous-gen iPad Pro models, all of the new goodies will be inside. The new Mini LED display will be the big point here with the 2021 iPad Pro, but we should have camera upgrades, speakers upgrades, slimmer bezels and a few other tweaks like usual from Apple.

There are rumors that Apple will use Thunderbolt connectivity on the new 2021 iPad Pro over USB-C, but we'll have to wait and see what Apple does there over the coming weeks as they reveal their new iPad Pro family of tablets.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, youtube.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

