Apple drops $330 million into MicroLED display factory in Taiwan

A new report is going around that Apple is investing $330 million in a new factory in Taiwan where it will build MicroLED displays for future MacBook laptops. The report also says that screens for future iPhones, iPads, and other devices will be built in the same facility. Apple's partners in the new factory will be Epistar and LCD maker AU Optronics.

Epistar is the top LED producer in Taiwan. The factory located at the Longtan branch of the Hsinchu Science Park. The report indicates that Apple has sent a development team to Taiwan to work on the project. There are some distinct advantages for laptops that use MicroLED displays compared to standard LCD or OLED displays.

Those advantages include higher brightness, higher dynamic range, and a fuller color gamut. MicroLED tech also supports a faster update rate, wider viewing angles, and lower power consumption. Devices using the new screen tech can also be made thinner, making them more portable.

Previous reports have claimed that Apple has six products that will use Mini-LED technology that lies somewhere between a normal LED and MicroLED before the new factory is ready for production. Apple will introduce products using Mini-LED starting later this year and into next year.

The first products using the interim Mini-LED tech will be a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro launching later this fall. A 27-inch iMac Pro using the screen tech is in the works along with a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a couple of other iPad products. Apple has been in money spending mode recently. Apple recently purchased a VR events company called NextVR, but it's unclear what exactly it plans to do with the company it purchased.