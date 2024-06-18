Apple's next-gen MacBook Pro laptops expected in late 2024 with new M4 processor

Apple's new M4 chip expected to debut inside of next-gen MacBook Pro laptop designs later this year, with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in Q3 2024.

Apple is gearing up to release its next-gen M4-powered MacBook Pro laptops, with a new post on X suggesting we'll see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by the M4 processor later this year.

The only M4-powered product in Apple's growing arsenal is the new iPad Pro, but in a new post on X to subscribers, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants said his recent supply chain checks show there are new MacBook Pro laptops on the way. We're to expect a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by Apple's latest M4 processor.

Young's new claims match with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported in April that there was a "slim chance" we'd see M4-powered MacBook Pro laptops released in late 2024 but could get pushed into 2025. Young isn't a leaker. Instead, he's an analyst and covers the display supply chain, which is pointing to new M4-powered MacBook Pros being released later this year.

Apple will most likely use its new M4 chip to unveil a new 24-inch iMac as well as a lower-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by its new M4 chip. Gurman thinks that we'll see a Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro variants either later this year or in early 2025.

We should also expect major upgrades with M4 processors to Apple's popular MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro systems in 2025. The big fight in the processor business is on, it has never stopped, and Apple is going to forge forward with M4 throughout the year, and even more in 2025.