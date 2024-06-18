Apple's next-gen MacBook Pro laptops expected in late 2024 with new M4 processor

Apple's new M4 chip expected to debut inside of next-gen MacBook Pro laptop designs later this year, with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in Q3 2024.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Apple is gearing up to release its next-gen M4-powered MacBook Pro laptops, with a new post on X suggesting we'll see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by the M4 processor later this year.

Apple's next-gen MacBook Pro laptops expected in late 2024 with new M4 processor 506
Open Gallery 2

The only M4-powered product in Apple's growing arsenal is the new iPad Pro, but in a new post on X to subscribers, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants said his recent supply chain checks show there are new MacBook Pro laptops on the way. We're to expect a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by Apple's latest M4 processor.

Young's new claims match with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported in April that there was a "slim chance" we'd see M4-powered MacBook Pro laptops released in late 2024 but could get pushed into 2025. Young isn't a leaker. Instead, he's an analyst and covers the display supply chain, which is pointing to new M4-powered MacBook Pros being released later this year.

Apple will most likely use its new M4 chip to unveil a new 24-inch iMac as well as a lower-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by its new M4 chip. Gurman thinks that we'll see a Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro variants either later this year or in early 2025.

We should also expect major upgrades with M4 processors to Apple's popular MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro systems in 2025. The big fight in the processor business is on, it has never stopped, and Apple is going to forge forward with M4 throughout the year, and even more in 2025.

Buy at Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12??'core CPU

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
$2199.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2024 at 9:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags