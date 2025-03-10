Apple's first foldable iPad expected after 2028: new high-end OLED tandem display and COE tech

Apple's first foldable iPad Pro rumored to have 18.8-inch display with under-display FaceID, expected to drop in 2028 with new COE display technology.

TL;DR: Apple plans to release a foldable iPhone first, followed by a foldable iPad Pro expected in 2028. The OLED iPad mini is set for 2026, and the OLED iPad Air is moved to 2027. The upgraded iPad Pro will feature COE technology and is delayed to 2028. A foldable iPad may follow after 2028. Apple plans to release a foldable iPhone first, followed by a foldable iPad Pro expected in 2028. The OLED iPad mini is set for 2026, and the OLED iPad Air is moved to 2027. The upgraded iPad Pro will feature COE technology and is delayed to 2028. A foldable iPad may follow after 2028.

Apple's first foray into the foldable market will be a foldable iPhone, but after that we'll be introduced to the foldable iPad Pro which is expected in 2028 according to the latest rumors.

Insider @Jukanlosreve on X has posted an Apple OLED transition roadmap update from Meritz Securities, which points to the fat that there is "continued weak demand" for Apple's higher-end OLED iPad Pros, first launched in 2024 with multiple new technologies including tandem displays and hybrid OLED structure.

Apple is expected to unveil the OLED iPad mini as "originally planned" in 2026, while the OLED iPad Air will be "advanced" from 2028 to 2027, a year earlier. However, the upgrade for the OLED iPad Pro is delayed from 2027 to 2028. The upcoming OLED iPad mini and iPad Air will use hybrid OLED structure, a single-stack approach is expected to be used for reducing the cost.

The upgraded iPad Pro is scheduled for a 2028 release, and will reportedly be one of the first of Apple's new products to use COE (Capsule OLED Encapsulation) technology, while the foldable iPad is "likely to be released after 2028" and is expected to be similar to the upgraded iPad Pro, as we should see both a tandem display and COE technology in the foldable iPad Pro.