All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Apple's first foldable iPad expected after 2028: new high-end OLED tandem display and COE tech

Apple's first foldable iPad Pro rumored to have 18.8-inch display with under-display FaceID, expected to drop in 2028 with new COE display technology.

Apple's first foldable iPad expected after 2028: new high-end OLED tandem display and COE tech
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple plans to release a foldable iPhone first, followed by a foldable iPad Pro expected in 2028. The OLED iPad mini is set for 2026, and the OLED iPad Air is moved to 2027. The upgraded iPad Pro will feature COE technology and is delayed to 2028. A foldable iPad may follow after 2028.

Apple's first foray into the foldable market will be a foldable iPhone, but after that we'll be introduced to the foldable iPad Pro which is expected in 2028 according to the latest rumors.

Insider @Jukanlosreve on X has posted an Apple OLED transition roadmap update from Meritz Securities, which points to the fat that there is "continued weak demand" for Apple's higher-end OLED iPad Pros, first launched in 2024 with multiple new technologies including tandem displays and hybrid OLED structure.

Apple is expected to unveil the OLED iPad mini as "originally planned" in 2026, while the OLED iPad Air will be "advanced" from 2028 to 2027, a year earlier. However, the upgrade for the OLED iPad Pro is delayed from 2027 to 2028. The upcoming OLED iPad mini and iPad Air will use hybrid OLED structure, a single-stack approach is expected to be used for reducing the cost.

The upgraded iPad Pro is scheduled for a 2028 release, and will reportedly be one of the first of Apple's new products to use COE (Capsule OLED Encapsulation) technology, while the foldable iPad is "likely to be released after 2028" and is expected to be similar to the upgraded iPad Pro, as we should see both a tandem display and COE technology in the foldable iPad Pro.

  • The OLED iPad mini will be released as originally planned in 2026, and the OLED iPad Air will be advanced from 2028 to 2027. In contrast, the upgrade for the OLED iPad Pro is delayed from 2027 to 2028.
  • While the OLED iPad mini and iPad Air will utilize a hybrid OLED structure, a single-stack approach is expected to be applied for cost reduction, unlike the iPad Pro.
  • The upgraded iPad Pro, scheduled for release in 2028, is expected to be the first among Apple's tablet products to incorporate COE (Capsule OLED Encapsulation) technology.
  • A foldable iPad is likely to be released after 2028, and similar to the upgraded iPad Pro, it is expected to feature both tandem display and COE technology.
Photo of the iPhone 16 Pro / 256GB
Best Deals: iPhone 16 Pro / 256GB
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
- $1319.96 USD
Buy
-
- $1319.96 USD
Buy
-
- $1319.96 USD
Buy
-
- $1319.96 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2025 at 8:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles