Apple's new Studio Display 2 monitor leaks: 5K @ 90Hz Mini-LED, up to A19 Pro chip rumored

Apple is expected to unveil its refreshed Studio Display 2 later this year, with a rumored 5K @ 90Hz Mini-LED display, and a faster A19 or A19 Pro iPhone processor inside.

In the latest rumors and tease from Mark Gurman's recent PowerOn newsletter on Bloomberg, the new Studio Display from Apple "looks quite similar to the current one". It was only last month that a purported Apple monitor (model A3350) turned up in a Chinese regulatory database, leading to more speculation on this being the new Studio Display 2.

The current Studio Display was launched in 2022 with a 27-inch LCD screen with a 5K resolution @ 60Hz, up to 600 nits of brightness, an A13 Bionic processor, a single Thunderbolt 3 connector, and 3 x USB-C ports, with pricing starting at $1599.

We should expect Apple's upgraded Studio Display 2 to feature the same screen size if Gurman says that it "looks quite similar" to the current panel, but an improved 5K @ 90Hz (not quite 120Hz, but this is Apple) with a higher-end Mini-LED backlit panel, and a faster A19 or even A19 Pro processor.

