Apple's first 5G iPad will have next-gen micro-LED display in 2021

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 5G connectivity, and a next-gen micro-LED display in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 8:26 PM CST
It looks like Apple is set to release a next-gen iPad in 2021 that will not only have 5G connectivity, but also a next-gen mini-LED display.

According to a new Digitimes report, Apple will have a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED display technology in Q1 2021. Apple has diversified its supply chain when it comes to displays and touch panels, with BOE gaining approval to supply OLED displays to Apple for its new iPhone, while GIS will make touch models for the new iPad Pro with mini LED.

Apple's new iPad Pro with mini LED display technology will also come with 5G connectivity, the first iPad with 5G. Apple will have its new iPhones and new Mac Book Pros with a totally new form factor in 2021, both with mini LED display technology.

NEWS SOURCES:digitimes.com, 9to5mac.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

