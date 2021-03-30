All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new GeForce 465.89 drivers support ray tracing in DIRT 5

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL drivers also include Resizable BAR support for the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Published Tue, Mar 30 2021 7:48 PM CDT
AMD had its new Radeon drivers release around 24 hours ago enabling DXR ray tracing support in DIRT 5 for its RDNA-powered Radeon GPUs and now it's NVIDIA's turn for some new drivers to do the same for GeForce GPU owners.

NVIDIA's newly-released GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL drivers add support for DIRT 5's new ray tracing update, as well as new games in Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, and the KINGDOM HEARTS series on the Epic Games Store. Not only that, but it adds Resizable BAR support for GeForce RTX 30 series desktop and notebooks GPUs.

We also have some SLI profiles for Shenmue III and The Medium, both of which will only have SLI support on NVIDIA Turing GPUs -- so the GeForce RTX 20 series with the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. There's also beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs which is an interesting and unexpected thing from NVIDIA with these drivers.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

