NVIDIA's new GeForce 465.89 drivers support ray tracing in DIRT 5

AMD had its new Radeon drivers release around 24 hours ago enabling DXR ray tracing support in DIRT 5 for its RDNA-powered Radeon GPUs and now it's NVIDIA's turn for some new drivers to do the same for GeForce GPU owners.

NVIDIA's newly-released GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL drivers add support for DIRT 5's new ray tracing update, as well as new games in Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, and the KINGDOM HEARTS series on the Epic Games Store. Not only that, but it adds Resizable BAR support for GeForce RTX 30 series desktop and notebooks GPUs.

We also have some SLI profiles for Shenmue III and The Medium, both of which will only have SLI support on NVIDIA Turing GPUs -- so the GeForce RTX 20 series with the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. There's also beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs which is an interesting and unexpected thing from NVIDIA with these drivers.