Gaming

GeForce Game Ready Driver for the RTX 5070 and GTA 5 Enhanced is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 adds support for the brand-new GeForce RTX 5070, Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced, and new hero shooter FragPunk.

GeForce Game Ready Driver for the RTX 5070 and GTA 5 Enhanced is here
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 introduces support for the new GeForce RTX 5070 GPU and enhances Grand Theft Auto V with ray-tracing features. It also supports the new game FragPunk with DLSS 4 and fixes the "black screen" issue.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 is here, and the big thing it adds is support for the new GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, which launches this week with prices starting from $549. To look at how it performs in 1440p gaming, check out our full review of the GeForce RTX Founders Edition here. As our review went live ahead of the launch, to see how it stacks up against the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT, be sure to check out our review of the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 GAMING OC here.

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced brings official ray-tracing support to PC, image credit: Rockstar.
2

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced brings official ray-tracing support to PC, image credit: Rockstar.

Outside of new hardware this week, Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced made its PC debut, with the most popular game of all time adding support for ray-traced ambient occlusion, ray-traced global illumination lighting, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced reflections. That's a lot of ray-tracing, and GeForce RTX gamers also gain access to DLSS Super Resolution support and NVIDIA Reflex. GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 adds day one support for this free GTA 5 upgrade.

The latest GeForce Game Ready Driver also adds support for a brand-new free-to-play game dropping tomorrow with DLSS 4 support and fixes the recent "black screen" issue reported by several GeForce RTX owners.

Okay, so outside of GTA 5, the other game release getting support in the latest driver is FragPunk, a new free-to-play fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter with a unique power-up card mechanic that can give your opponents a big head, turn your bullets into a stream of chain lightning, and more. It looks like a lot of fun, and it's launching with full DLSS 4 support including Super Resolution using the latest transformer model, Frame Generation, and the new Multi Frame Generation for the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series cards.

Check out the trailer for FragPunk above, and head here to download the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 - WHQL driver release.

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com

Senior Editor

