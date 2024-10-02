AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 exits Technical Preview with optimizations for PC gaming handhelds

AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 is out of beta and a part of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1, bringing enhanced frame generation to thousands of PC games.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 is here. Although it adds new game support for Frostpunk 2, God of War Ragnarok, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and The Sims 4 DirectX 11 Update, the big story is that AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2, or AFMF 2, is now out of technical preview.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD's updated driver-based frame generation solution works for thousands of games with lower latency, faster performance, and better motion optimization than the original. It also now supports the OpenGL and Vulkan APIs, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a PC game that it doesn't work with.

This is even more notable because AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 has been optimized to work with the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors for laptops and upcoming portable PC gaming handhelds. It's also supported by AMD Radeon 700M integrated graphics, which can be found on devices like the ROG Ally from ASUS.

With the latest integrated RDNA 3.5 graphics in the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, you're now looking at systems that can push 100+ FPS in games like Baldur's Gate 3 and F1 24 without a dedicated GPU.

3

It's a remarkable achievement and points to a future where AMD could become the leader in all-in-one PC gaming solutions, where Ryzen and RDNA come together. Of course, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 benefits desktop Radeon RX 7000 Series gamers, as seen in the above benchmark results - boosting in-game performance by 2.5X on average in titles with FSR 2 upscaling.

AFMF 2 is a big step forward for AMD's frame generation technology, bringing it closer to NVIDIA's DLSS 3 regarding performance and overall stability. AMD notes that it has leveraged "AI-driven enhancements" to improve efficiency. As previously reported, AMD is going all in on using AI when it comes to AFMF and even FSR - primarily to boost image clarity and performance on low-power devices like laptops and gaming handhelds.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 is a major driver update for Radeon owners. It also fixes issues with crashing and other in-game bugs or glitches in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Final Fantasy XVI, Black Myth: Wukong, and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Head here for more on AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.

Head here for the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 Release Notes.