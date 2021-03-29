All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Radeon drivers released, intros ray tracing for DIRT 5

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.3.2 BETA drivers add DIRT 5 ray tracing support (DXR), also support for Outriders, Evil Genius 2.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 9:33 PM CDT
AMD has just released its new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.3.2 BETA drivers, which add support for DirectX Raytracing (DXR) to DIRT 5 through its new Update 4.0 patch.

Not only is DIRT 5 getting ray tracing support for Radeon GPUs but there's also support for Outriders, and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. On top of that, we have the usual fixes which help some issues with incorrect GPU core clocks in performance tuning and system graphics hardware information tab with the new Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards.

There are other issues fixed including display issues with preferred desktop resolutions in Windows being changed when the display is power cycled, and the start and cancel buttons in the performance tuning stress test disappering when Radeon Software is resized to be small.

These new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.3.2 BETA drivers don't include ray tracing support for Radeon GPUs in Cyberpunk 2077 just yet, so we should see those in the near future. Here's the full list of fixed issues with the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.3.2 BETA drivers.

  • Radeon RX 6700 series graphics products may report incorrect core clock values in performance tuning and/or the system graphics hardware information tab.
  • Shadows may exhibit corruption in Insurgency: Sandstorm™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • On a limited number of displays, the preferred desktop resolution in Windows® may change when the display is power cycled.
  • The start and cancel buttons in the performance tuning stress test may disappear when Radeon Software is resized to be small.
  • A black screen may occur on a limited number of displays when Radeon FreeSync is enabled and playing a game set to use borderless fullscreen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
