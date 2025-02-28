Radeon RX 9070 XT will cost $599, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti performance for $150 less

AMD has confirmed pricing for its first two RDNA 4 GPUs launching on March 6. The Radeon RX 9070 XT will cost $599, and the Radeon RX 9070 will cost $549.

AMD has finally announced the pricing for its new RDNA 4 GPUs - the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. We posted many stories on RDNA 4 earlier today, which you can read below, but during our pre-brief with AMD, the company wasn't quite ready to confirm pricing. Based on the number of leaks from the event, we can understand why.

AMD confirmed that the new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT will launch for $599 USD during its RDNA 4 live stream event that just wrapped up (that you can watch above). AMD also confirmed that 4K performance will be roughly 2% slower than the $749 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. 2% means performance, on average, should be on par, with AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU costing 20% less than NVIDIA's card.

AMD notes that partner OC models, pushing the power draw from 304W to 340W, will turn that into a 2% lead over the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. However, as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti also has OC models, we assume this is compared to the reference MSRP spec. Confusingly, the baseline Radeon RX 9070 will launch for $549 USD, 8% lower than the Radeon RX 9070 XT's price. However, based on AMD's benchmark data, the Radeon RX 9070 will be 20% slower than the Radeon RX 9070 XT - which does bring its value into question. Why not spend a few more dollars and get a noticeably better GPU.

It also makes us wonder if the Radeon RX 9070 XT's price was lowered to $599 ahead of the full reveal from a higher price point.

Here's AMD's slides comparing the Radeon RX 9070 XT's performance to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

Of course, there's much more to a modern GPU than raw gaming performance. There's software, and technologies like DLSS and FSR. The good news is that with RDNA 4, AMD is leveling up ray-tracing in a big way, moving FSR 4 to a new AI model for upscaling, and finally embracing Path Tracing and using AI for neural rendering.

