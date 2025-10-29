Samsung readying mass production of next-gen HBM4 memory in 2026, 24Gb GDDR7 dies, 128GB+ DDR5

Samsung preparing for mass production of its next-gen HBM4 memory, 24Gb dies of GDDR7 DRAM, and 128GB+ DDR5 products all coming in 2026.

TL;DR: Samsung will begin mass production of next-gen 1c DRAM-based HBM4 memory, 24Gb GDDR7 dies, and 128GB+ DDR5 products in 2026, targeting AI and server markets. The company reported record Q3 2025 memory sales driven by strong AI demand and plans to expand 2nm GAA chip production and fab capacity.

Samsung has just announced it will begin mass production of its new 1c DRAM-based next-gen HBM4 memory, as well as new 24Gb GDDR7 memory dies, and 128GB+ DDR5 products in 2026.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The company announced its recent Q3 2025 earnings, with a 15.4% increase in revenue over Q2 2025, with a new all-time high in quarterly sales from its Memory business, thanks to strong demand for HBM3E memory and server SSDs in the continuing wave of AI demand.

Samsung recently showed off its new HBM4 memory, offering up to 11Gbps bandwidth per IC, and should be featured inside of the next-generation of AI hardware from NVIDIA and AMD in the upcoming Rubin and Instinct MI400 series AI GPUs.

Samsung is aiming to have a stable supply of its next-gen 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) production, and the new HBM4 base die, in 2026. Samsung should be testing out its run of 2nm GAA chips through its semiconductor foundry ahead of fabbing next-gen Exynos SoCs and Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon processors, with 2nm GAA ramping production this quarter.

Samsung explains in the press release: "In Q4 2025, the Business will actively respond to demand from AI and conventional servers with HBM3E, high-density eSSDs and other leading-edge memory offerings. Additionally, it will continue to expand sales of industry-leading, high-value-added server memory products, such as 128GB and higher DDR5, as well as 24Gb GDDR7".

6

"Going forward in 2026, the Memory Business will focus on the mass production of HBM4 products with differentiated performance, while simultaneously aiming to scale out the HBM sales base. In particular, demand for HBM4 is also projected to increase, and the Company plans to proactively respond with capacity expansion in 1c. It will also concentrate on expanding sales of other high-value-added products, such as DDR5, LPDDR5x and high-density QLC SSDs to meet demand for AI applications".

"In Q4 2025, the Business will aim for continued earnings improvement by ramping up mass production of 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) products, increasing fab utilization, and optimizing costs. In 2026, the Foundry Business will focus on providing a stable supply of new 2nm GAA products and the HBM4 base-die, and beginning operations at the Company's fab in Taylor, Texas in a timely manner".