Samsung reveals industry first HKMG-based 512GB DDR5 memory module

Samsung's the first with HKMG-based DDR5 RAM: 7200Mbps offering twice the performance of DDR4 while using less power too.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 25 2021 8:24 PM CDT
Samsung has just announced it has made the world's first 512GB DDR5 memory module, using High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) process technology.

Samsung reveals industry first HKMG-based 512GB DDR5 memory module 01 | TweakTown.com

We have 7200Mbps speed here with the DDR5 module, double the performance of DDR4 -- all while using 13% less power. Samsung says its DDR5 has lower leakage, more performance, and it's not even the first time the company has worked with HKMG material. Samsung used HKMG process technology in its GDDR6 memory back in 2018.

Samsung's new 512GB DDR5 memory module is using through-silicon via (TSV) technology in order to stack 8 x 16Gb DRAM chips. Don't expect DDR5 in your gaming PC anytime soon, as the first destinations for this next generation technology for cloud-based datacenters, big networking systems, AI, supercomputers, machine learning, and more.

Samsung says that it is sampling different variations of its new HKMG-based DDR5 memory with customers for verification and certification, while DDR5 will most likely start appearing in the world of PC desktops in 2022 or so.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

