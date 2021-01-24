All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's 12th Gen Core Alder Lake-S processors should drop in September

Intel could reveal its next-gen 12th Gen Core CPU -- the Alder Lake-S family -- in September 2021, alongside 600-series chipset.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 24 2021 7:42 PM CST
Intel teased its next-next-gen 12th Gen Core CPUs at the all-virtual CES 2021 not too many days ago now, but it seems the 12th Gen Alder Lake platform could be coming much sooner than anticipated. September 2021, soon.

Intel's 12th Gen Core Alder Lake-S processors should drop in September 03 | TweakTown.com
In a new tweet, Uniko's Hardware said that Intel would be launching its 12th Gen Core CPUs and new 600-series chipset motherboards in September 2021. As to what we should expect here: LGA 1700-based motherboards and the new Intel 600-series chipset that should support DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 support.

As for the 12th Gen Core CPUs themselves, the new Alder Lake platform will be built on an "enhanced" 10nm SuperFin architecture, and will tap Intel's Hybrid Technology which will see the pairing of high-efficiency and high-performance cores under a single chip.

Intel Core i9-10900K Ten Core Desktop Processor

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

