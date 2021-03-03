All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Vertigo Games said that 'unannounced VR platforms' are coming soon

We don't know anything about any upcoming VR headsets, but Vertigo Games thinks there will be new headsets available this summer.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Mar 3 2021 10:06 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Vertigo Games today announced that its next VR title, After The Fall, would be launching this coming summer. And while a new game from the creator of Arizona Sunshine is exciting, it's a small detail in the press release that piqued my attention. It sounds like we have some VR headsets to look forward to soon.

Vertigo Games said that 'unannounced VR platforms' are coming soon 01 | TweakTown.com

Vertigo Games said that After The Fall would be available in summer 2021. As you may expect from Arizona Sunshine's creators, the game is set to launch on multiple VR platforms. Vertigo said it would support PlayStation VR and PC VR. But it's the next phrase that stood out. After the Fall is also coming to "yet to be announced VR platforms" this summer.

As of right now, we have no concrete information about any unannounced VR headsets coming down the pipeline, but there have been a handful of hints in recent months. In September, a benchmark test of an HTC headset with a Snapdragon XR1 processor leaked online. And just last week, Facebook Reality Labs hinted that a Quest Pro might be in the works.

Virtuix also recently revealed that its new Omni treadmillwould launch later this year with a standalone VR headset. The promo demonstrated a Pico Neo 2, but the company said it is evaluating other headset options, which would hit the market before Virtuix launches the new Omni.

We have no idea what to expect from these unannounced devices, but it sounds like there will soon be some competition to rival Facebook's commanding lead in VR market share.

Buy at Amazon

Pimax Vision 5K Super VR Headset with Wide 200-deg FOV, Dual 2560x1440

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$859.00
$859.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2021 at 8:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vertigo-games.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.