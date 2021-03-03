Vertigo Games said that 'unannounced VR platforms' are coming soon

We don't know anything about any upcoming VR headsets, but Vertigo Games thinks there will be new headsets available this summer.

Vertigo Games today announced that its next VR title, After The Fall, would be launching this coming summer. And while a new game from the creator of Arizona Sunshine is exciting, it's a small detail in the press release that piqued my attention. It sounds like we have some VR headsets to look forward to soon.

Vertigo Games said that After The Fall would be available in summer 2021. As you may expect from Arizona Sunshine's creators, the game is set to launch on multiple VR platforms. Vertigo said it would support PlayStation VR and PC VR. But it's the next phrase that stood out. After the Fall is also coming to "yet to be announced VR platforms" this summer.

As of right now, we have no concrete information about any unannounced VR headsets coming down the pipeline, but there have been a handful of hints in recent months. In September, a benchmark test of an HTC headset with a Snapdragon XR1 processor leaked online. And just last week, Facebook Reality Labs hinted that a Quest Pro might be in the works.

Virtuix also recently revealed that its new Omni treadmillwould launch later this year with a standalone VR headset. The promo demonstrated a Pico Neo 2, but the company said it is evaluating other headset options, which would hit the market before Virtuix launches the new Omni.

We have no idea what to expect from these unannounced devices, but it sounds like there will soon be some competition to rival Facebook's commanding lead in VR market share.