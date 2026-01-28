Mark Zuckerberg says AI generated content is the future of social media

'Soon, we'll see an explosion of new media formats that are more immersive and interactive, and only possible because of advances in AI.'

In a recent earnings call with investors, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent a few moments discussing how AI will become the next big thing in social media. That is, AI-generated personalized content that includes text, photos, and video.

"We started with text, and then moved to photos when we got phones with cameras, and then moved to video when mobile networks got fast enough," Mark Zuckerberg said. "Soon, we'll see an explosion of new media formats that are more immersive and interactive, and only possible because of advances in AI."

And when it comes to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Meta's various apps, AI will apparently "understand" users in a way current algorithms don't, and this AI will apparently "generate great personalized content" just for you. Not only that, but users will be able to create worlds, games, and interactive content they can share with friends and family, and remix or "jump into" this content to experience it more meaningfully.

Now, when it comes to AI-generated videos and images, the Meta AI app already has a feed where you can scroll through short AI-generated videos in a TikTok-like fashion. And with that, the phrase "AI slop" is used by many to describe what they see. Of course, there are exceptions, but the idea of social media feeds filled with AI-generated videos, images, and experiences isn't something people are clamoring for.

During the earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg didn't talk about the previous big thing at Meta, the metaverse, probably on account of the company's Reality Labs division behind its virtual reality (VR) and Horizon Worlds platforms reporting a $6.02 billion operating loss for the last quarter. On the plus side, Meta's $59.9 billion in revenue and $22.8 billion in the quarter show that the pivot to AI has been positive for the company.