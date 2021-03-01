All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Could the next Oculus headset be a Quest Pro? It could be!

If your not impressed with the specifications of the Oculus Quest 2, you may want to watch out for Oculus's next VR headset.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Mar 1 2021 9:59 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Last week, Andrew "Boz" Bosworth hinted that Oculus could be building a higher-end version of the Quest that would come in at a higher price but with better specifications.

Could the next Oculus headset be a Quest Pro? It could be! 01 | TweakTown.com

Facebook has been a leader in the VR industry ever since it threw down billions of dollars to buy Oculus in 2014. Mark Zuckerberg is famously bullish on VR, indicating on multiple occasions that he believes VR is the next great computing platform. He has also repeatedly stated that he's going after the mass market, which means focusing on lowering the barrier to entry and making VR devices affordable for the masses.

When asked about the possibility of making a Quest Pro that sells at a higher price point, Bosworth said he thought the idea was "interesting" and gave a bit of a smile and a wink. While that is far from a confirmation, the idea that Facebook could be building a higher-end Quest falls in line with Mark Zuckerberg's comments during a recent Facebook earnings call about his company's current work on headset development.

So far, Facebook has steadily improved its product offerings while continually lowering the starting price. The original Rift headset launched for $599 in 2016. It didn't include motion controllers, and it required a heavy-duty gaming computer to operate. These days, you can get into a full 6-DoF VR solution with inside-out tracking and motion controllers for $299-all without requiring a PC to drive it.

Facebook has been driving the entry costs down, which is great for newcomers, but it has not catered to the hardcore VR fan since the original Rift hit the market. Cutting features helps bring the cost down, but it does nothing to satisfy the consumer who wants more. A Quest Pro or Quest Premium would fill that gap and guarantee Facebook a bigger slice of the growing consumer VR market. A premium headset would no doubt be a big hit with the business market as well.

So, what would a premium Quest look like? Well, it would probably include some of the technology that we know Facebook is developing, such as its varifocal lens system. We would also imagine a Quest Pro would go back to the mechanical IPD adjustment allowing for better precision while dialling in your view. A premium headset would also require a better head strap solution than the fabric strap that comes standard on the Quest 2. We'd also love to see eye-tracking cameras to enable dynamic foveated rendering and gaze-based interactions for hands-free operation. High-end speakers like the once found on the Valve Index would also be a welcome addition.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256 GB + Oculus Li

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$477.05
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2021 at 9:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.