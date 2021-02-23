Next-gen PS5-powered PSVR headset announced, won't come in 2021

A new next-gen PlayStation VR headset is coming to the PlayStation 5, complete with boosted resolution, FoV, and a new controller.

Today Sony announced a PS5-powered PSVR headset is in the works, complete with boosted resolution and a new and improved controller.

Sony officially confirms a next-gen PlayStation VR headset is coming to the PS5, but a finalized HMD hasn't been revealed just yet. The headset will connect directly to the PlayStation 5 with a single cord and circumvent the current PSVR's rat's nest of connections and break out boxes.

"We're taking what we've learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience."

"One of the innovations we're excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics. That's just one of the examples of future-proof technology we're developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences."

Sony also confirms the next-gen PSVR will have better resolution, although no exact lens specifications were revealed, and improved field of view is also included. The PSVR bundle also sports next-gen controllers with haptic feedback mechanisms borrowed from the PS5's DualSense controller.

The headset won't launch in 2021, however, as Sony is still doing lots of R&D on the HMD.

Here's more details about the next-gen PlayStation 5-powered VR headset: