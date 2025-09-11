New BioShock movie based on first game's art deco extravagance and sunken utopia

The new BioShock feature length film will be adapted from the first game in the series, keeping the movie grounded and authentic to the franchise.

TL;DR: The upcoming BioShock movie, produced by Vertigo Entertainment and Netflix, will adapt the first game's story set in the underwater city of Rapture. Meanwhile, BioShock 4 faces delays amid studio restructuring, with Take-Two committed to its release and exploring selective video game film adaptations.

As fans would expect, the BioShock movie will be based on the first game and depict a stylized version of Andrew Ryan's sunken city, Rapture.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Back in 2022, Vertigo Entertainment announced they were making a live action film based on the BioShock games franchise. Not much was known about the project at the time, and Vertigo is working alongside Netflix to make the adaptation happen. Now we have some new snippets of info about the BioShock film.

Popular Popular Now: Borderlands 4 benchmarks show you'll need a powerful PC to play at 1440p or 4K

In a recent interview with The Direct, Vertigo Entertainment producer Roy Lee confirmed the BioShock film would be based on the initial game in the series: "Netflix wants us to keep everything under wraps, but it's definitely going to be based on the first BioShock game."

Read more: 2K hires Rod Fergusson to save BioShock again, previously rescued BioShock Infinite in 2013

The news may not come as much of a surprise to gamers; The second BioShock game also took place in Rapture, but told a more complex story underpinned by story beats and developments made in the first game.

The third game, BioShock Infinite, has a radically different style hearkening back to the heyday of Americana stars-and-stripes grandeur, complete with a golden city floating in the sky.

As for BioShock 4, the new game has been delayed and pushed back after big restructuring at developer Cloud Chamber. Take-Two Interactive brought in Rod Fergusson to lead the BioShock franchise--Rod previously worked on BioShock Infinite, helping the troubled game release onto the market.

BioShock 4 is one such troubled game and it remains unclear exactly when the project could launch. Take-Two is serious about the game, and has publicly committed to releasing the fourth chapter.

In 2023, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed interest in adapting more video game franchises into films and TV shows, but said that the company would be selective in what it greenlights:

"We have licensed two properties, we've licensed Borderlands to Lionsgate, there's a picture coming, we've licensed BioShock and we're looking forward to that as well. We have other titles in discussions, not anything ready to announce. But we're going to be very, very selective and very careful."