Final Fantasy 7 Remake costs $69.99 on PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to PlayStation 5 as a $69.99 re-release SKU, complete with a new DLC pack starring Yuffie.

Published Fri, Feb 26 2021 2:20 PM CST
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the PlayStation 5 as a next-gen re-release, but it won't be cheap.

Square Enix is bringing Final Fantasy 7 Remake over to the PS5 with high-end features like a 4K graphics mode, a 60FPS mode, overhauled texture, lighting, and weather effects, and ultra-fast loading via the system's 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD. Sadly, the publisher is also embracing the new $69.99 standard for next-gen games.

The company's storefront confirms the new $69.99 price tag, and we should expect new mainline Square Enix titles to adopt this pricing on next-gen hardware (although Outriders, the new game from People Can Fly, is $59.99 on PS5).

Gamers currently have two options to play FF7 Remake on PS5:

  1. Buy it on PS4 and take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade
  2. Buy FF7R Intergrade in stores or digitally on the PS Store

Note: The PS4 version of FF7 Remake will be free on PS Plus in March, but it won't be eligible for the free next-gen upgrade.

The next-gen SKU is being re-branded as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake and a new Yuffie DLC set between the first and second chapters of the episodic Remake. The DLC pack won't be on the disc, though, and retail versions of Intergrade will feature a download code for the DLC.

As well as introducing many exciting new enhancements, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also includes a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character. In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed."

FF7 Remake Intergrade and the free next-gen upgrade will be available on June 10, 2021.

