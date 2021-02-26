Final Fantasy 7 Remake free on PS Plus, but won't include PS5 upgrade

Own a PS4 or better yet, a PS5? You need to check out March 2021's free PlayStation Plus lineup as soon as humanly possible.

March 2021's free PlayStation Plus lineup was just revealed, and it's one of the best in the service's history with Square Enix's blockbuster Final Fantasy 7 Remake headlining the collection. There's just one small catch.

Starting Tuesday, March 2, PlayStation Plus owners can grab the massively popular Final Fantasy 7 Remake for free. This is the PS4 version, though, and won't include any upgrades. In fact, the free PS Plus version isn't eligible for FF7 Remake's free PS5 upgrade when it releases on June 10, 2021.

If you download FF7R on PS Plus, the only way you can play it on PS5 is if you re-buy the new next-gen Final Fantasy 7 Integrade re-release. It's a bit of a bummer but the upside is your PS4 saves can cross over to the PS5 version.

The other PlayStation Plus games include Maquette, a colorful puzzle indie game with an M.C. Escher style, Farpoint, one of the best games on the PlayStation VR, and Lovecraftian third-person shooter Remnant From the Ashes.

Destruction All-Stars will also be free until April 15, 2021 too.

March 2021 PlayStation Plus Lineup