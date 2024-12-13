Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to PC in January 2025

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy Rebirth is finally (pun intended) coming to PC in 2025, and the sequel will launch on both Steam and Epic Games Stores.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC in early 2025, Square Enix has announced at The Game Awards 2024.

While currently facing disappointing game sales, Square Enix could have an uplift at the tail-end of its fiscal year thanks to sales of a mainline Final Fantasy game. The publisher revealed that FF7 Rebirth will release on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 23, 2025.

Gamers can pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC version now and get a -30% discount, dropping the $69.99 price tag down to a more manageable $48.99. Now here's the real interesting part of Square Enix's promo: You can buy both FF7 and its sequel, FF7 Rebirth, for $69.99. That's essentially a 2-for-1 deal now that Square Enix is pricing its PC games at $69.99 MSRP.

In any case, the PC version will have the bells and whistles befit of a modern AAA game, including 4K resolution support, up to 120FPS gameplay, boosted textures, and DLSS and VRR support.

PC spec requirements for FF7 Rebirth and info from Square Enix can be found below: