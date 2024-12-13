Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to PC in January 2025

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC in early 2025, Square Enix has announced at The Game Awards 2024.
While currently facing disappointing game sales, Square Enix could have an uplift at the tail-end of its fiscal year thanks to sales of a mainline Final Fantasy game. The publisher revealed that FF7 Rebirth will release on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 23, 2025.
Gamers can pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC version now and get a -30% discount, dropping the $69.99 price tag down to a more manageable $48.99. Now here's the real interesting part of Square Enix's promo: You can buy both FF7 and its sequel, FF7 Rebirth, for $69.99. That's essentially a 2-for-1 deal now that Square Enix is pricing its PC games at $69.99 MSRP.
In any case, the PC version will have the bells and whistles befit of a modern AAA game, including 4K resolution support, up to 120FPS gameplay, boosted textures, and DLSS and VRR support.
PC spec requirements for FF7 Rebirth and info from Square Enix can be found below:
What can you expect from the PC version?
The PC version of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH features a range of graphics settings that will allow players to get the best quality across their different machines.
There are features three default graphics presets and the ability to customize the settings. These presets have been optimized to allow PC players to experience the game with optimised quality across various different set-ups. You can also deep dive to tweak individual settings to suit the PC that you are using.
Depending on your rig, you'll be able to play the game with frame rates of up to 120FPS and a range of visual enhancements, including refined lighting, improved environment detail, more detailed textures. You'll also potentially be able to experience enhanced framerates and image quality with NVIDIA DLSS. VRR is also supported.
As for controls, connecting a DualSense controller with a PC allows players to use the same controls as the PS5 version. Keyboard and mouse support has also been added, alongside the option to freely customize the controls between world exploration and combat or mini-games.