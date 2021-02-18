All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bungie is now one step closer to publishing its own games

Bungie forges ahead with its bold new vision by opening a new Amsterdam-based studio that will focus on games publishing.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Feb 18 2021 12:35 PM CST
Bungie has opened a new business studio in the Netherlands that will exclusively focus on publishing and marketing.

Today sees Bungie one step closer to its ambitious plan. The Halo and Destiny developer is shifting from an indie powerhouse beholden to Activision into its own self-contained force, and soon the company will become both a developer and publisher, not unlike Electronic Arts. The new publishing division is helmed in Amsterdam, and will handle the vital business operations of marketing and distribution. The division will "support multiple project teams, including those outside of the Destiny Universe."

After the Activision split, Bungie hasn't really had to ship its own games outside of physical collector's editions. All of Destiny 2's updates thus far have been digital add-ons. Soon, though, the company will have to secure deals to ship new games--the first of which is a brand new IP set for a tentative 2025 launch. This new IP could be called Matter and it may be an RPG with live services.

Bungie is likely using the huge $100 million investment it received from Asian titan NetEase to pay for these expansions.

NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

